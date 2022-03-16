ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 986,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 7,135,837 shares.The stock last traded at $10.54 and had previously closed at $9.98.

ING has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

