ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

ING opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

