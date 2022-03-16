ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ING opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.
ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
