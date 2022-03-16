Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.15

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.15 and traded as high as C$19.48. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.41, with a volume of 434,672 shares trading hands.

INE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

