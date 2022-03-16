Innova (INN) Hits Market Cap of $44,881.51

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Innova has a market cap of $44,881.51 and approximately $8.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.