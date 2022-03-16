Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.60 and traded as low as C$9.30. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 114,743 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)
See Also
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.