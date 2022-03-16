Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.60 and traded as low as C$9.30. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 114,743 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

