Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

INZY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 4,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INZY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.