Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Acquires 1,275 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.