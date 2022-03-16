Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Acquires 1,275 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

