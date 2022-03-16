Insider Buying: ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,512. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ChromaDex by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.