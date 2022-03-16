Insider Buying: Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Insider Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) insider Jennifer L. Callahan purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $17,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CING traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 45,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79. Cingulate Inc has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

CING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.74% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.