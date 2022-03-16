Insider Buying: Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) CEO Buys 128,850 Shares of Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 350,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,852. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,744 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $22,223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,127 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

