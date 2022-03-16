Insider Buying: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CFO Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,188. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,647.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Identiv by 5,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

