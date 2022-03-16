Insider Buying: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO Purchases $765,721.20 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) COO James Harkness purchased 38,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NOTV traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,461. Inotiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $563.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inotiv by 673.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 106,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

