Insider Buying: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Purchases 141,767 Shares of Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 141,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $527,373.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a P/E ratio of -362.00 and a beta of 2.46. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $285.91 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

