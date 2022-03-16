Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NGL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 52,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.36. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.65). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

