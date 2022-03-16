Insider Buying: Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY – Get Rating) insider Rimas Kairaitis bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,230.22).

The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sky Metals Company Profile

Sky Metals Limited explores for tin, silver, and gold ores in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019. Sky Metals Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Orange, Australia.

