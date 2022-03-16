Insider Buying: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CEO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,238. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.11 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 73.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

