Insider Buying: Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Buys 48,591 Shares of Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Rating) insider David(Dadi) Perlmutter acquired 48,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.84 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$137,998.44 ($99,279.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.97.

About Weebit Nano

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on silicon oxide. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

