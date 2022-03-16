Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Insider Sells 7,240 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,723. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

