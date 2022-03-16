Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 1,406 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $84,303.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $115,609.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

