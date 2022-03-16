Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 1,406 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $84,303.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $115,609.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.85 and a beta of 1.54.
ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period.
About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
