Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 425,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,025. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 263,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,403,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

