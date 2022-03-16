Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. 73,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

