Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.
- On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.
BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. 73,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.
