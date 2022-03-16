Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells 1,524 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 1,524 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $133,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. 555,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

