Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP Sells 191 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $16,697.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 555,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $92.75.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.
