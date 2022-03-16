Insider Selling: Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clarivate stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

