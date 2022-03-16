Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells 6,521 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CMS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.44. 128,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,044. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
