Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells 6,521 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.44. 128,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,044. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

