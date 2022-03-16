Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 338,027 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,665,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,748,668. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $964,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.