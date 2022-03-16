Insider Selling: Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Sells 3,886 Shares of Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 3,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $13,678.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EAR traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 725,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,461. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 3rd quarter worth $4,068,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 380.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 603,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eargo by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 448,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eargo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 358,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Eargo by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 296,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

