Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $222,840.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. 50,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,371. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $59.77.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,785 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in eXp World by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

