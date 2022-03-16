Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $14,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90.

On Thursday, February 17th, Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $240,926.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $406,008.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00.

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,365. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLYW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $18,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,494,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Flywire by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Flywire by 445.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 32,814 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

