Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GPN traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.55. 1,504,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,046. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.