Insider Selling: Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) President Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. 207,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Independent Bank by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independent Bank by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 16.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 206,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

