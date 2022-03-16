Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells 31,389 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NVTA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,846. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 157.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 38.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 13.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

