Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CFO Sells 18,401 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 2,176,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

LFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 7,561.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

