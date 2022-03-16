Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CFO Sells 18,401 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 2,176,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.
LFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.