Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 882,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

