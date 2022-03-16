Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Sells 2,110 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Thomas Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 600,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,702. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

