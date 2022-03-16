Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 3,631 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $144,404.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 316,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.98.

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.