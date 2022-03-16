Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 1,030 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $40,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $217,550.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $752,800.00.

Outset Medical stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 316,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,590. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 41.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after buying an additional 297,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

