Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 1,030 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $40,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $217,550.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $752,800.00.
Outset Medical stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 316,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,590. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.98.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.
About Outset Medical (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
