Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Amar K. Goel sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $311,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
