Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Major Shareholder Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
REPL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 376,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,401. The company has a market capitalization of $751.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
