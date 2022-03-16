Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

