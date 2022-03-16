International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 453,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 1,037,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $777.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $363,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,404 shares of company stock worth $3,110,640. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

