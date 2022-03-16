International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.29

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 3108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Get International Money Express alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $757.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $363,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,404 shares of company stock worth $3,110,640. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in International Money Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.