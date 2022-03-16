InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 414,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 294,079 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 270.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 148,365 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPVF remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,928. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in tech-enabled companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

