InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NYSE IVT traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 480,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

