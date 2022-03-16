Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.08

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
