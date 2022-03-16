Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.08

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $157,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.