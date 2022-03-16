Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is TruWealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.61 on Wednesday, hitting $334.76. 1,328,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,400,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.