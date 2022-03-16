Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 2.2% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.78 and last traded at $87.63. 72,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
