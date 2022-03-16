Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.52. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $154.95 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

