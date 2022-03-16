Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $154.95 and a one year high of $223.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

